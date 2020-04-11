The image of the rugged cross speaks tenderly as we gaze upon Jesus. Yes, Jesus who cared, served and loved as no human has ever done, suffered at the hands of oppressive religious and political establishments. His only fault was he called people to repent from their wayward life. Jesus gladly lay down his life for all his creation. Therefore, the Cross will not allow us to deny the reality of personal and systematic evil that robs from the helpless and hopeless the right to live in freedom and flourish, enjoying the common goods of the earth.

The Cross is at the same instance the worst and best thing in human history. “We must also sense that the Cross is, so to speak, the beast of burden upon which God Almighty rode to descend from His dwelling place, where He had been veiled since eternity and come to us and take us by the hand. The Cross is the supreme power of the dynamism of God, which brought God down to us and clearly revealed Him.”

A glance at the Cross softens our heart towards all who are suffering. In the midst of the horrific spread of Covid-19, while we grieve with those who grieve, we also affirm with gratitude the medical workers who are risking their life to take care of the suffering, as well as people volunteering to make masks and deliver food to those locked in. When our hearts are softened by gazing at the face of the crucified God, the Spirit of God leads us into a mysterious and renewed compassion and understanding.

Yes, all of us are going to die one day, but in the resurrection of Christ we have an inner assurance and guarantee in the here and now the assurance of salvation. Humanity is glorified in Christ. The outpouring of God’s love awakens us from our slumber and turns us to trust and love God revealed in Jesus.