Mary and Martha knew that Jesus had the power to heal their sick brother Lazarus. They called on Jesus who could help them. Just the same, if you are concerned about something that is happening in your life, pray to Jesus. He loves you, and He has the power to help you.

When Jesus came, “Lord,” Martha said to Jesus, “if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” They loved Jesus, and they knew He loved them, but at this moment they were struggling to understand why He didn’t come right away. We have all gone through difficult times when it felt like God came to our aid a little too late. Is it really hard to wait on the Lord when your need feels so urgent! However, God’s timing is always perfect.

Jesus replied to the sisters, “I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even if he dies. And those who live and believe in me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).

Jesus allowed Lazarus to die so that He could reveal something about Himself that these people did not know. Jesus could raise the dead. God had promised that the Messiah would have victory over death (Isaiah 25:8). After Jesus raised Lazarus, there could be no question that Jesus was who Jesus is: God incarnate.

Even before Jesus went to Lazarus, Jesus told His disciples that raising of Lazarus’ death was for God’s glory: so that God would be made known. And that is exactly what happened! Many people believed in Jesus.

Remember God loves us deeply. He is full of compassion. He gives us new life because of what Christ did on the cross. He gave us life even when we were separated from the life of God due to our wayward life. God’s grace has saved us. God is the source of all life. Invite Him into your struggles to give you peace.