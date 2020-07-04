Have you wondered at Jesus’ answer to the religious authorities of the temple who heard children worship Jesus with praise due only to God? Jesus’ answer was simple as he quoted Scripture: “have you never read, “‘From the lips of children and infants you, Lord, have called forth your praise” (Matt. 21:16).

Have you ever been surprised when children break into spontaneous prayer and praise of God, and commit themselves to be the one to exalt God’s name and spread it all over? Here is a true incident narrated by a mother that even surprised the believing parents:

“My husband and I were sitting on the couch in our living room drinking hot tea, and we could hear our five-year-old daughter singing out loud on the balcony. Her high-pitched voice rang loud and clear for everyone to hear.

“God is good and God is great,” was the most often repeated phrase and we smiled at each other, hearing her worship God. I heard her singing, “give me an opportunity to be brave and courageous, even if I die!” “The world does not know about you, but I will tell them,” and something about ‘point at God, He will show you the planets,’ were just some of the things she was singing. Some childish sentences, and some so profound, came out spontaneously from her lips. But all of it was childlike. She wasn’t troubled by who could hear her, what they may think, and had no other care in the world.

She continued singing, “believe in Him today” as my husband and I sat humbled.

Soon she came back in and asked my husband if he had worshipped God today, as she had just finished.

They both went in her room and continued worshipping God.”