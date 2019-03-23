Jenny turned to Jesus in what was turning out to be an ever-spiralling climate of violence. Flipping through the pages of her bible, Jenny decided to read through the writings of prophet Isaiah, the one who had prophesied the coming of Jesus into this world five hundred years before Jesus’ birth. All those years ago, Isaiah clearly stated who the coming Jesus will be and what will be his mission. This is what he wrote, “For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; and the government will rest on His shoulders; and His name will be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.

There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace … to uphold it with justice and righteousness from then on and forevermore” (Isaiah 9:6-7). These verses reveal the nature of Jesus’ reign as the King of Kings.

First, we serve a King of peace, not chaos. Jesus brought peace and harmony when he walked on this earth. He taught and practiced equality of all humanity, since that is how we are created. We too must work for the common good, following Jesus’ example of bringing peace and order.

The Holy Spirit, Jesus sent to live in us, manifests in the fruit of the Spirit; love, joy, peace, and patience demonstrate God’s character in us, and as we devote our lives to God we increasingly begin to resemble Jesus’ character.

Second, the mission of Christ was to bring peace to the world. God longed to transform our chaotic and violent world into a world filled with God’s peace and love. Jesus accomplished His mission by his life, death and resurrection. He gives us new power to truly become salt and light of the world. While salt has the power to preserve, light guides us and dispels darkness. Only if the followers of Jesus Christ would imitate the example of the Lord God we worship!