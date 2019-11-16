Divya’s attraction to Christ Jesus is based on Jesus’ power to rename unclean as clean and remake people, for Jesus is the source of creation. She has experienced Christ’s transforming power in her own life. As her friends can attest, she is no longer the arrogant, self-centred woman she used to be. The Bible shows that Jesus brought about change. During Jesus’ life on earth, many people had accepted the notion that they were impure. They lived as if they were less human than others, feeling hopeless and helpless; nothing could change their fate. Jesus, however, could not stand for such injustice! He knew that all humans beings had equal worth, and radically, He freed people from oppression and reintegrated them into community (Mark 5:1-20). People who had been caught doing wrong. People who accepted bribe to benefit themselves, even though it hurt others. People like commercial sex workers who would debase themselves in order to survive or prosper; and people much like us who were willing to lose their own souls in order to gain a bit of the world; such people were forgiven and transformed (Mark 2:15-17). The mission of Jesus demonstrated how He remade so-called impure people into pure people by breaking barriers. Jesus did this in the name of God the Father, the liberator and restorer of life, whose love knows no bounds. Jesus condemned the world of exclusion through his mission of re-naming and re-making. We witness this exclusion in the world when innocent are labelled as evil and driven out or when the guilty are not found out and instead brought into fellowship. We all are God’s creation, irrespective of our skin colour, bank balance, gender or any other. It is our duty to work for truth, justice and reconciliation. How many times have you heard the issue of sexual abuse in family or society addressed from the church pulpit? Divya has overcome the culture of silence and speaks the truth in love, while calling people to repentance.