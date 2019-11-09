Jesus inaugurated the Kingdom of God by proclaiming the gospel in word and deed. He called upon all to repent and believe in the gospel (Mark 1:15). Following the path of the truth of the Kingdom of God brings about transformation of life.

Amit joyfully shares how the truth of God’s Kingdom set him free. Knowing that Jesus was the source of physical creation, and that Jesus graciously initiates inclusive fellowship, changed his life. The grace of God set Amit free from bondages that had enslaved him. Previously, Amit had been striving to acquire wealth in order to become powerful and self-sufficient. Each time he met people richer and more educated than him, he would feel inferior. Amit considered certain food unclean, but tragically, he also avoided the company of certain people considering them unclean. His life revolved around keeping rules and regulations in order to achieve higher ground. When he failed, he would feel crushed, and wonder if he would ever have freedom and joy. Amit now knew that if the problem of humanity is separation from the life of God (Ephesians 4:18), then the solution lies in being united with the life of God through Jesus Christ in the power of the Spirit.

Amit clearly remembers the day when He prayed to Jesus for a fulfilling life of abiding joy and freedom. Now, Amit accepts all people and works for the common good. He learnt that Jesus brought about transformation by re-naming. Jesus taught that no food was unclean (Mark 7:14-23); since separation into clean and unclean foods creates false boundaries that needlessly separate people. Earlier Amit considered the flow of blood from a woman’s body as unclean but no longer, just as Jesus had taught (Mark 5:25-34). The man made laws of purity marginalise women. By the simple act of re-naming Jesus overcame the barriers that regulates so much of social life. How then should we live as members of the Kingdom of God?