Kiran’s imagination captured by Jesus’ vision inspiring three-letter phrase, “watch and pray,” guides and strengthens her life’s journey, especially now, as nations agonise under the unabated pain and grief affected by the coronavirus. To “watch” means to be alert like a nightguard, to potential danger or threat, suspecting an attack at any moment. Indeed, Jesus alerts us of this kind of watching.

In the Garden of Gethsemane, as Jesus prayed, to the Father, “this cup be taken from me” (Matt. 26:39); the disciples were sleeping. Jesus urged them to watch and pray so that they will not fall into temptation (Matt. 26:41). Jesus knew all the fears and threats that lay ahead of them. However, the physical need of the disciples overpowered their desire to obey Jesus. To keep watch, we must pray for patience and freedom from distractions and fix our eyes on Jesus (Heb.12:2; Luke 18:1; Eph. 6:18).

Jesus also spoke about the end of the world: “But watch yourselves lest your hearts be weighed down with dissipation and drunkenness and cares of this life, and that day come upon you suddenly like a trap” Jesus then says, “Be always on the watch and pray, (Luke 21:34, 36). When we take our eyes off Jesus, our values begin to change, our attention strays, and soon we are living like the world and bearing little fruit for God’s kingdom (1 Tim 6:18–19). Jesus warned us that we must be ready at any moment to stand before Him and give an account of our lives (Matt. 12:36).

When we live with eager expectations awaiting the Lord’s return, we are more likely to keep our lives pure and our hearts ready to meet Him. Yes, we look forward to the day when the earth becomes the dwelling place of God, welcoming continual worship and enjoyment of God’s presence (Rev. 21). So, let’s abide in Jesus and obey His word as we watch and pray.