Mohit had just stepped into the hotel lobby, headed for the conference where he was the main speaker. Participants started flocking to him, keen to have a word with their favourite author. A tug on his trousers, made him look down irritatedly, and he spotted his two year old son smiling up at him. He shot a glance at his wife, silently demanding she pick him up and take him away. This was not the time for play.

How easy it is for us to be caught up in important work with important people, while leaving out some as unimportant. Jesus, the Son of God, was in the middle of a packed day. Large crowds were following Him, the Pharisees needed questions answered, the disciples were having their doubts clarified, when some people decided to bring little children to Jesus so that He would place his hands on their little heads and bless them.

Maybe some children were shy, some excited, but here they were, headed to the most important man in the crowd. The disciples, however, were unimpressed. Jesus had no time for such tomfoolery! Rebuked by the disciples, the adults and children, must have been embarrassed ready to turn around, when they heard a voice calling out. It was Jesus! He said, “Let the children come to me and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew 19:15).

Jesus gave the little children His attention. He took them in his arms, placed his hands on them and blessed them. (Mark 10:13-16). There was no general address and then a shooing away, but time and love. The smiles on the faces of these little ones must have been wide as Jesus affirmed their importance. Here was an important adult who was willing to include them in his important work and spend time with them. We witness such a beautiful picture of what mattered to God. Jesus made time for what could not be ignored. How do you respond to Children?