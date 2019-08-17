Jesus reached out and touched people who were struggling and needed help. Consider Peter, who was about to sink in the sea while attempting to walk on the water towards Jesus. Reaching out, Jesus took hold of Peter’s hand and caught him. Peter would have confidently stepped forward on the water, when suddenly he panicked, his faith in wavered, and there was Jesus, reaching out and holding his hand. What a comforting saviour; he is always there for us.

Jesus’ touch made a difference. Think about the incident of the sick woman. She reached out to Jesus in a passing crowd thinking, “If I just touch his clothes, I will be healed” (Mark 5:28). She was right. Another time, a woman with a not-so-good reputation gatecrashed a banquet Jesus was attending and began to wash Jesus’ feet with her tears and dry them with her hair; she knelt in gratitude. And then there was doubting Thomas, the disciple who suspected Jesus’ resurrection. Jesus willingly allowed Thomas to touch him, and feel His pierced hands and side. In an instant, all of Thomas’ doubts vanished.

Touching appropriately is one of the most effective ways of communicating God’s love to others. People who are lonely or depressed have often shared how they long for human touch.

A young college girl had moved to a new city and was struggling to adjust. Now as a successful professional, she looks back and said that was it not for her friend’s family accepting her, she may not have been where she is today. When asked what exactly made the difference, her reply was, “my friend’s mom’s hugs. Even through her silence she showed me she cared. She didn’t try to come up with words or tell me to snap out of it. She just gave me a hug and let me cry when I needed to.” Show people God’s love poured into our hearts by the Holy Spirit. Do as Jesus did – touch them.