Jesus transformed the life of Anjana Yadav. She narrates her encounter with Jesus in her own words. “I grew up in a religious family, and God used people and circumstances to draw me to Himself. One day when I was going to school on my scooter, I met with an accident and both my scooter and I were under the truck. I am amazed and thankful to God that I am alive. When I was admitted to the hospital, many people prayed for me. They shared the message that God loves me and that He saved my life. The life of Jesus, his teachings, healing the sick, and delivering people from different kinds of bondage impacted me. The self-sacrificial love of Jesus demonstrated on the Cross for me changed my life forever.

I met Sumit when I was in college. He was a true follower of Jesus. He lived and practiced his faith. This made me reflect on my own life. I became a follower of Jesus. Sumit and I married and we established a loving Christian home. I understood that God created all humanity as one big family. I became aware that I am a child of God by His grace alone.

When Covid 19, spread in our area, the pastor of our church encouraged me to share the message of faith, hope and love with everyone to encourage them. I visited Covid patients and prayed for them. In the midst of adversity, Jesus made my life a blessing for all I met. Now I joyfully go to different places and share the message of love and compassion as taught and practised by the Lord Jesus.

We live in a broken and hurting world, where people experience loneliness, rejection and pain. I feel compelled to share the love of God with others. Jesus has given me a purpose for my life and made me a channel of blessing I thank Jesus for transforming me.