Jesus transformed Meghna’s life. Here’s how Meghna narrates it. “Both my parents were doctors in the Indian Army, and moving every three years was normal. I studied in various convent schools, where we sang hymns and Christmas carols without ever knowing whom we were singing about.

I grew into an ambitious, rebellious teen. When I came to Delhi to pursue journalism, I knew I was a world-changer (at all of 17). I met Prateek (my husband) through common friends at college. The instant I laid eyes on him, I knew this was the man I’d be spending the rest of my life with. Of course, Prateek was a singer with a guitar always at hand—but I wasn’t looking for a relationship, and he was not the type of person I wanted to be with. As chilled out as he was, he would talk about Jesus like this man from long ago really mattered. So when he invited me to come to church, I figured I’d go along to get a “story”.

The church was nothing like I had imagined. Just a small room crammed with people who sang, listened to the sermon and then got themselves prayed over. But I felt something shift in me while I was there. And when the pastor prayed over me, I felt overwhelmed as the deep, unfathomable love of God washed over me. It’s difficult to explain, but all at once, I knew my life would never be the same again—that I would gladly follow this love for the rest of my days.

Did I change overnight? No. I’ve discovered Him in little ways—through prayer, the Bible, and through little things in life that only God could have orchestrated. Twenty-five years later, I’m still getting to know—and be known by the Maker of the Universe. His son, Jesus, has proved to be the best friend ever—always patient with my weaknesses, loving, and demanding a life of purity.