Jesus transformed Dr Rita James’ life. Here is her story; “Born in a devoutly religious family, reciting scriptures and prayers at home wasn’t an option. I grew up with an idea of a God who is far away. There was a vacuum in my heart, and my rituals were just to please God to gain peace.

In 1977 I was appointed at Mount Carmel School, New Delhi. I heard my principal say that “PRAYER is talking to God.” I found it foolish. A few days later, I read in a book, “A person to whom God is distant is spiritually dead.” Self-introspection proved; that I was spiritually dead. My quest to discover the Living God was fuelled, and on 22nd Dec 1981, I found God in the Bible. My thinking and my life were transformed. A new beginning – I became sin-conscious. I loved calling God “Father” and felt inexplicable hope, peace, and joy! An intimate relationship was established.

Other thoughts took priority from my teaching post. God spoke from James 1:27, “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this; to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.” I resigned from my teaching job and joined Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission to serve orphans and widows. This began a complete dependency on God.

God led His chosen man into my life in September 1985. He is my greatest support. I accompanied my husband to Oxford for his education. I enrolled at the British Open University for my Master’s in Special Education. On returning, I started to teach children with special needs. On 24th Dec 1993, Asha Kiran Special School was born.

My motivation to work with these special children comes from Eph. 2:10 “We are God’s designer piece created in Christ Jesus to do good works.” The hymn, “Great is Thy faithfulness”, always rings in my ears.”

Let’s work for common good.