Smeeta Pramanik was born into a Christian family. She narrates her own story. “My parents were godly and loved the Lord Jesus. I was the fifth child, the only girl after four older brothers. The godly example of my parents influenced us deeply so that we grew in the knowledge of God. From seven, I felt God wanted me to serve Him and share His love with others.

My father was a medical doctor, and my mother was a housewife. Due to my father’s good position, he was posted to reputed government hospitals in the district of Orissa. We grew up lacking nothing and were comfortable in our home. When I was in Class Ten, my teacher asked me, “What is the aim of your life?” I told my teacher that I wanted to serve the Lord Jesus. He mocked my answer and ridiculed me. I was very upset by his sarcastic comments. On returning home after school, I told my mother about the day’s happenings. She gently reminded me of the suffering of the Lord Jesus on the Cross of Calvary. “He suffered for you, Smeeta. Won’t you willingly suffer for His sake as He did for you?”

My mother’s words encouraged me, and I determined that I would share the self-sacrificial love of Jesus and serve people. I had a personal experience of Jesus on 7th September 1969. Now I understand the difference between knowing about Jesus and the Bible and knowing HIM personally.

To equip myself better, I studied theology at Serampore College. My comfortable lifestyle became a thing of the past, and I knew I wanted to serve God and all of His creation for the common good in backward and hilly areas. When I felt exhausted and weak, I experienced God’s loving arms undergirding me and reminding me that when I am weak, God makes me strong. My greatest joy is seeing God at work, transforming lives just as He transformed mine.