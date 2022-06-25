Jesus transformed Vincent is a personal handwritten account found in his Bible. “When I was training at the Ambassador Hotel, Delhi (June 1969), some young people offered me cigarettes and invited me to cocktail parties. I always refused and mentioned that my body is God’s temple, and I cannot indulge in substance abuse. Here are some details of my life.

“I was brought up in a good Christian family. Our family met daily for devotions.

I came to know about Jesus Christ because of my parents. I prayed regularly, read the Bible, attended church, sang in the choir, started a youth group and even distributed tracts. I was obedient to my parents, who gave me the best possible education. But after doing all these ‘good’ things, I still wasn’t happy for something was missing. I knew so much about the Lord Jesus. Then why couldn’t God make me happy? These thoughts led to self-pity and a feeling of self-righteousness.

In a Youth for Christ meeting, I heard about the consequences of a life separated from God and the forgiveness of sin through the Lord Jesus, which was the cause of my unhappiness. I realized I only knew about the Lord Jesus but never knew Jesus personally. Jesus encountered me and filled me with faith, hope and love even as I committed my life to Christ as my Saviour and Lord. John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whosoever believes in Him, should not perish but have everlasting life. Jesus is with me, and His word guides me. He helps me in all my doings, and I love Him and serve all God’s people.” Vincent died as a young man of 22 in a road accident on March 12th, 1970, in New Delhi. The college instituted an award in his memory—‘Gentleman of the Year.’ His family knows they will meet Vincent someday in God’s presence.