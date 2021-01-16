Jesus loves us with unconditional love. The question is, do we love Jesus with the same unconditional love? Jesus knows us by name. Remember when the much-hated chief tax collector Zacchaeus desiring to see Jesus hid on a sycamore tree. Jesus saw him hiding and called him by name and said, “Zacchaeus, hurry and come down for I must stay at your house today.” (Luke 19:5). For Jesus to go to Zacchaeus house meant, He not only saw him but cared for him.

No wonder Zacchaeus opened up about his life to Jesus as he said, “Behold Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor. And if I have defrauded anyone of anything I restore it fourfold.” (v. 8). When we feel seen and cared about, we then are ready to take the next step to safely open a full range of our life feelings, experiences and thoughts. The good news is we can still do so with Jesus.

When like Zacchaeus, we confess with a broken heart; we not only experience His healing love but are filled with joy unspeakable. God loves me; unconditionally is a very liberating experience.

Practice confession to God and your soul friend. The presence of such a friend in our life is vital for our healthy growth. When we have a quality relationship with Jesus, then Jesus’ speaks to us about our worries, and at the same time, our vanities and wayward desires vanish away. Jesus’ living presence with us empowers us in our life journey. How then is our life journey with Jesus?

We need to be always mindful of Jesus’ presence in our life! Having experienced Jesus’ love and care, we desire to keep returning to Jesus’ presence. How much time do we spend with Jesus, reading His Word and listening to Jesus speak to us? We need to set our priorities right to nurture a high-quality relationship with Jesus and our soul friends. Experience Jesus’ unconditional love!