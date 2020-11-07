The wisdom of Jesus’ followers when stained with bitter jealousy, selfish ambition, arrogance, dishonesty is a sign their sinful desires lead them (James 1:14-15). Such wisdom slides a person down the slippery slope, which the pleasure of power, wealth and prestige provide leading to self-serving, impulsive behaviour and deadens the person to use power with compassion.

Jesus Christ moved with compassion, where ever He encountered suffering. Jesus used power to heal, forgive, give life to the dead, to teach and preach the gospel of the kingdom of God. You might find it strange, but many turn their backs on suffering people, with the comments they are suffering due to their evil actions. The wise King Solomon admonishes, “Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due when it is in your power to act” (Prov. 3:27). Power can kill empathy.

The need to love all amid the diversity of humanity is a non-negotiable imperative for society to flourish. To reach out in compassion defeats deception, injustice and violence; as its hands embrace without any distinction between age, ethnicity, gender or disability. The word of God teaches all are created equal and must be respected and served. It is vital for disciples of Christ Jesus to evaluate their decisions against the check-list James provides of sinful attitudes and behaviour. If found wanting we can be sure the wisdom we are exercising is not “from above.” We need to desire the wisdom that comes from God. As the Bible says, “The wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy and good fruits, impartial and sincere. 18 And a harvest of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace” (James 3:17-18).

The high calling of Jesus’ disciples is to reach out in compassion and to share the sorrows and joys of people. Our mandate is to love others as Jesus has loved us with a sacrificial love. Following the example of Jesus, not only saves life but causes life to flourish.