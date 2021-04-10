The wounds on Jesus body, mutilated hands and side, result from the plot of religious leaders executed by soldiers. On the surface, what appears as the disfigured body of Jesus is transfigured into the sacrificial Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world. Indeed humanity is forgiven, redeemed and in Christ, becomes a new creation. All this happened conforming to the mysterious divine plan of God stated in the Word of God. Seeing and testing the wounded side of Jesus prompted Thomas’s confession, “My Lord and my God” (John 20:28).

The statement of the High Priest that it is practical for one man to die for the people (11:50) is, in reality, a prophecy of God’s plan for Jesus’ priestly death. The flow of blood and water from Jesus’ side falling on the ground was a vital sign of the sacrificial nature of his death. In John’s gospel, water flow from Jesus’ side is significant, as water represents the Holy Spirit.

After Jesus’ crucifixion at the first level, there is disarray and unbelief among disciples, as they gathered together behind locked. doors, fearing to be arrested also. However, Jesus suddenly appears in their midst and greets them. Then, “after he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples then rejoiced when they saw the Lord” (Jn 20:20). Thus far, the disciples had only heard the passion account. The disciples rejoice because Jesus has also rejoiced in showing his pierced hands and side as transformed from his enemies’ mutilations into signs of the victorious sacrificial Lamb. Such a transformation from hatred and disbelief to believing and forgiving. And rejoicing in the Risen Lord is the amazing work of God.

As disciples, let us carry the light of Christ into the world, the transforming message that turns evil into good through love, forgiveness, compassion and mercy even in the face of hatred and violence. Jesus has Risen. Have you revived healing from Jesus’ wounds?