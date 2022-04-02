To betray you must first belong; among the disciples of Jesus, Judas was trusted with money matters; yet he betrayed Jesus and handed him over to Jewish and Roman authorities. Standing before Pilate, Jesus declares, “the one who handed me over to you is guilty of a greater sin. (John 19:11). The behaviour of Judas resembles that of the devil. As Jesus’ main opponent, the devil’s main occupation is to lie and kill (8:44). Similarly, Judas’ lies (12:5-6) and betrayal, assist in killing Jesus (18-19). The devil, who plants the idea of betraying Jesus, uses Judas as his instrument (13:2, 27).

Judas is there when, not long after Lazarus is raised from the dead, a dinner is given in Lazarus’ home in honour of Jesus; Judas’ early stages of defection are visible, while Mary shows her devotion to Jesus. Judas is not appreciative of Mary’s act of extraordinary devotion to Jesus; when Mary pours a pound of perfume made of pure nard worth a year’s wages, Judas objects: “Why wasn’t the perfume sold and the money given to the poor? He did not say this because he cared about the poor, but because he was a thief, as keeper of the money bag, he used to help himself to what was put into it” (12:6). Judas is a false shepherd whose intention is to steal, kill and destroy. In contrast, Mary shows her affection for and allegiance to Jesus. She takes the initiative and has a serving attitude.

While Jesus identifies Judas as a betrayer, Jesus’ gesture of sharing bread shows Jesus’ love for Judas until the very ‘end’ (13:26). Satan not only prompts Judas, but he also indwells him (13:27), while in sharp contrast, Mary and the rest of the disciples are indwelled by the Father, the Son and the Spirit. Sliding into a wayward life is gradual. Let’s examine our devotion to Jesus! Am I abiding in Jesus for fruitful discipleship?