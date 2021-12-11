A very interesting and apt description of Kaliyug is found in the Ram Charit Manas. Surprisingly , most people seem to be unaware that such an account exists. It’s a wonder how Tulasidasji gives such a graphic description of another Kaliyug in another ‘ kalpa’ (a time unit consisting of thousands of years) which seems like a photocopy of our times! The narration opens with a hard hitting statement : “kaliyug is the root cause of all sins!” When ‘all’ men and women are happily engaged in unrighteousness,.‘all’ love to argue and prove that the values enshrined in the wise declarations of the Vedas are false or outdated! ‘All’ delight in sinful acts. The holy ethical books go into oblivion as intellectual pretenders posturing as new messiahs decry and desecrate them. They profess new, imaginary faiths to impose their logical superiority over the ancient wisdom of saints. Noble and auspicious deeds are swallowed up by intense greed and selfishness.

Traditions, disciplines and norms all break down. Each one becomes a law unto himself. Age , birth, education or status do not compliment actions, but are usually the opposite of those. The aged eighties marry , the young twenties refuse to marry, the married refuse to have children. Religious teachers become ‘managers’ of ashrams, rulers become hoteliers, businessmen join armies and vice versa. Those with Brahma Gyan, shamelessly sell their knowledge to become millionaires.How this reminds me of a pertinent couplet in the Rubaiyyat of Omar Khayyam:

“I often wonder what the vintners buy/Half as precious as the goods they sell!”

Whoever markets himself as a great philosopher is celebrated as a pundit, while each displays animalistic , instinctive behaviour lacking discrimination. Hypocrites and fake Gurus abound in Kaliyug. They dress and pose as saints and cheat the gullible! Oh, and don’t we know them?