A 263-page coffee table book on former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath, provides an insight into his political voyage, thinking, beliefs and convictions. There is no doubt that the Congress leader, who made his Parliamentary debut in 1980 from Chhindwara, is one of the most organised and structured politicians in the country. Therefore, the book records his journey in life, both in pictures and a powerful written narrative.

The reason why he has won, nine times from the same Lok Sabha seat is a testimony to his serious and focused approach regarding politics. As the book states, “throughout his life and his dedicated political career, the life of Kamal Nath is just the reflection of his conviction. Manifesting differently in different times. Centering around the core philosophy—serving the people with the very best. Every day!”

Having known him for over four decades, I have no hesitation in stating that he is one of the most accomplished leaders of our time, who has the ability and the wherewithal to leave his mark on every task he undertakes. A classmate of the late Sanjay Gandhi at the Doon School, he till this day has the highest regard for his late friend; a photograph of Sanjay has been a permanent feature in his office.

Indira Gandhi was very fond of him and while campaigning for him in his first election, described him as her third son.

Those who knew Sanjay would recall that he and Akbar “Dumpy” Ahmed were amongst his most trusted people. When Sanjay along with the late Raj Narain plotted the fall of the Morarji Desai government, at 46 Pusa Road, the residence of industrialist, Kapil Mohan, Kamal Nath would accompany him in his green Matador van and patiently wait outside. Later, Akbar also would escort Sanjay to the venue of talks.

When the Emergency was declared, a lot of Opposition leaders were arrested and many of them went underground. Former West Bengal Chief Minister, Jyoti Basu was in hiding when Indira Gandhi summoned Kamal Nath and told him to convey to the CPM leader that he was not going to be detained. She provided him with a chit bearing the exact address where Basu was. Kamal Nath, who is well versed with Kolkata, reached the destination and knocked on the door. There was no response for some time and when he repeatedly requested to speak to Jyoti Basu, he was informed that he was not there. Undeterred, he passed Indira Gandhi’s message to the gentleman who came out; it turned out to be Amal Dutta. Basu met him shortly and felt reassured by his communication.

There are several anecdotes where he and Sanjay featured together. When Sanjay’s plea in the Supreme Court was not accepted, he decided to surrender before the magistrate at the Tis Hazari Courts. Sanjay drove his Matador towards the ITO with the police jeep trailing him. He smiled and told Kamal Nath, Prem Swarup Nayyar and Maneka Gandhi, who were accompanying him to watch for some fun. Instead of turning right towards the Police Headquarters to reach the Ring Road for his onward journey, he waited till the police jeep had committed itself to take the right turn. Then all of a sudden, he drove straight on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and switched on a powerful FM radio in his vehicle. The radio could access the police wireless where frantic messages about his giving the police the slip were being flashed.

Kamal Nath was privy to the ticket distribution process for the 1979-80 elections and carried on the dashboard of his car the list of those whose names had been finalised by the party high command. He would flip through the pages and inform the ticket seekers whether they were in or out. He was also aware of those who had stood by the Congress after its defeat in 1977 and when he was the general secretary in charge of Delhi, ensured that they were granted tickets for the municipal polls.

Kamal Nath had made his mark in Indian politics but he was equally at ease when dealing with Western powers both on environment issues and the WTO. Coming back to the book, it refers to a New York Times report in June 1992, where he had a dig at the US President George Bush and his Vice President, Dan Quayle. Referring to the White House infighting over an Earth Summit on plants and animals shows, he said, “that in the United States, biodiversity is merely a question of bushes and quails”.

The book brings out in an extremely effective manner, how Kamal Nath has achieved excellence in every sphere. His connect with the people and the grassroots party workers has been exemplary; his skills at micro-management of elections as well his ability to turn around difficult situations have been exceptional. The 75-year leader still has a lot of potential. His firm belief is that fulfilment and achievement must converge. This actually defines his vision of life.

Going beyond the book once again, the Congress high command should give him greater responsibility for resuscitating the 136-year-old party. He is a natural leader, whose flair for accepting the most difficult challenges, remains undiminished.

He has extraordinary communication skills and enjoys a good rapport with other Opposition leaders as well. He is a leader whose commitment to the Congress is absolute. Seva is in his DNA. His motto: For the Nation with every citizen. Between us.