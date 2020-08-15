By choosing California Senator, Kamala Harris, as his running mate, the US Democratic Party presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has put the Republican Party’s election machinery on the defensive. In fact, President Donald Trump appears to be apprehensive regarding her candidacy, thereby questioning her eligibility to stand for the prestigious office; the implied insinuation being that neither of her parents were US citizens when she was born, indicating that she was an “Anchor Baby”. However, US Constitution experts differ, maintaining that since she was born in Oakland, near San Francisco, she was in her complete right to hold any of the two top posts.

Kamala Harris has entered the fray when Trump’s popularity ratings have shown a downward trend. According to the latest opinion polls, Biden has established a lead of eight points over his Republican rival. The gap may increase, unless the President does something spectacular to woo back the confidence of the American people, who somehow, appear to be unclear with his approach to many existing serious matters. His worst critics concede that Trump has the capacity to bounce back, not being one to allow his adversaries to get the better of him.

There has been considerable debate in India on whether Kamala Harris would facilitate in safeguarding Indian interests since she has Tamilian roots; her mother belonged to Tamil Nadu, and she has at regular intervals been visiting her maternal family. The natural course is, that like all US citizens, her pledge of allegiance is to America, and for her, US interests would be her sole concern. Over the past several decades it has been noted, that the Democrats and Republicans have irreconcilable differences, so far as pointed domestic issues were concerned, yet on foreign policy, they seldom differ.

The bias in several quarters, against the VP nominee, stems from the belief that people of Indian origin, settled in the US would support Trump—this assumption based on the absolute endorsement that the US President received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year in Houston at the Howdy, Modi! mega-event. When Modi proclaimed, “Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar”, it was unexpected for the head of government of a foreign country to publicly solicit support for the head of another country.

It possibly tantamounted to interfering in the electoral process of the United States and some of the Prime Minister’s admirers also pointed out that perhaps it was not wise “to put all eggs in one (Trump’s) basket”. It shall now be a matter of interest to see how the Indian diaspora votes—traditionally speaking, Indian Americans have a natural tilt towards the Democrats, but their voting pattern would depend on who would serve them better, in the land of their choosing. Trump is considered to be a friend of India, but with Kamala Harris in the fight, matters may take a significantly different turn.

The selection of a Vice President nominee is of prime eminence in the US elections and the decision is taken after considerable thought. Political scientists term the VP as the “Spare Wheel”, whose credentials should be such that the nominee could take over as President if such an eventuality ever arises. In the case of a Biden victory, Kamala Harris would be his second in command, who would take over, if unfortunately, something was to happen to him.

Biden is a Washington insider, given his long stint in the Senate, followed by his being the Vice President for eight long years to Barack Obama. He is the fourth Catholic to be running for the US presidency after Al Smith in 1928, John Kennedy in 1960 and John Kerry in 2004. JFK was the only one who succeeded to win in the Presidential polls—most US Presidents have been Presbyterians. The current Vice President, Mike Pence, was raised as a Catholic but now is a practising Protestant. In the past, there has been a controversy over nominating a Catholic—with a good-sized segment convinced that any person professing this faith—would be divided in loyalty over his adherence to the Vatican as well as the US Constitution.

JFK had put to rest many of such apprehensions during his campaign, when he had asserted, “I am not a Catholic candidate but a Democratic Party candidate who happens to be a Catholic. I do not speak for the Church on public matters and the Church does not speak for me.” This overturning statement turned out be the clincher for him.

Biden is a seasoned politician, whose Catholic faith may consolidate his position amongst the Hispanics and the Latinos, and other major ethnic groups. Kamala Harris could plausibly carry with her the support of the younger people across various communities, besides the backing of South Asian Americans. Obama’s endorsement would assist Biden to garner the African-American votes in a hugely divided America, where a large section of the white population is standing behind Trump.

Trump’s strength lies in his deep identification with the Americans, who can relate to his no-holds barred opinion on contentious issues, and his over-the-top, yet effective manner of communicating his decisions. Trump is not the conventional type of President, since his actions are often prompted by his long experience in running his business empire. He discerns several issues pragmatically, not being a prisoner of history; determined to carve out his own history. However, in the November poll, the Biden-Harris team is equally motivated to unseat him. Between us.