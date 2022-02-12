John is excited about his newfound freedom in Christ. He now lives life king sized with no fear or guilt. What happened to the John who was constantly guilt ridden?

John’s story goes: I was a religious person brought up in a spiritual environment.

I made every effort to keep the Law and traditions of my religion. I felt happy when I observed the Law and miserable when I failed to fulfil its demands. I had all the information but lacked power to meet what religious law demanded.

I was scared that I would have to pay for the bad karma I had accumulated. I feared that God must be mad at me for not obeying Him. My conscience bothered me frequently as I had no lapse of memory.

I was well aware that if my karma was calculated, it would be quite a burden to carry. I often reflected on my life, and sin and guilt became my reference point.

It was when I was at my wits end that I read from the Bible that the revelation of God in Jesus is not about living in the framework of sin and guilt; sometimes doing good and feeling good. The Lord Jesus brings about something new.

I received freely God’s gift of righteousness in Christ. As the Bible says, For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom. 6:23).

John experienced the love of God poured into his heart by the Holy Spirit. John recognised that the influence of the Holy Spirit is penetrating and powerful to transform life.

He was a new person who was able to love all of God’s creation. John’s reference point for living is no longer sin and guilt but is God’s gracious gift of righteousness.

Remember, laws and tradition only inform; it is the Lord Jesus Christ alone who transforms.