I learned to tuck you in

Under my eyelids

Breathe you in stealthily

With the air I inhale

I feel you on me

In the velvet darkness of the night

I taste your sweat

At the corners of my lips

I hear you breathe in silence

And try to breathe in tandem

Was I the expectant father

Trying to create new Universes

With you?

I sleep

Only to practise being dead

For then you will come to me

And declare me yours

The way I did long long long

ago.

— Lakshmi Bayi