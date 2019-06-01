So okay, in addition to those who don’t believe at all in spirits, ghosts, souls, or entities who have died there are those who believe that spirits, ghosts, souls, etc. cannot materialise after death. There are several reasons offered for non-materialisation, such as “Ghosts cannot materialise because their vibrational frequency is on a different plane of existence to ours. This so called reality of ours is a holographic projectional image of a plane of existence resonating within its own particular range or frequencies, to which we attune for our life experience.” Maybe.

But there are many others who not only believe but provide highly credible first hand accounts of spirit, ghost, soul materialisation. Having experienced and witnessed materialisations first hand on many occasions at different times, different places, different circumstances, I place myself in this last category unhesitatingly. Yet that doesn’t mean I don’t have questions or that all my questions have been fully answered. I’ve written earlier about how I was puzzled for many years by ghosts wearing clothes. And not only clothes and footwear, but the fact that they also sported jewellery at times or carried a ceremonial sword or some other instrument. Or came riding on a bicycle or motorcycle or in a car.

Riding on a horse or arriving in a tonga or horse drawn carriage could make sense, as it was possible for both an animal spirit and a human spirit to materialise and I’d seen it happen often enough. But how could a bicycle or a motorcycle or a car or a ship materialise? And yet I’ve seen it and there are authentic accounts on record, witnessed by many people simultaneously that they do materialise and sightings of these ghost bicycles, ghost motorcycles, ghost cars, ghost ships and even a “bloody” dagger and so on have been documented in great detail.

The story of Ghost Car 42, for example , was witnessed by some 150,000 fans who had arrived at the Suzuka circuit in Nagoya for Japan’s second Grand Prix. An extract from the chronicle reads: May 5, 1963, began as a great day for auto racing fans in Japan. The country’s first Grand Prix since the war was to be held at the ultramodern Suzuka circuit in Nagoya. Favoured to win was Masao Asano, driving a white Austin-Healey. Its number: 42. The choice of the number astonished the crowd, for 42 is one that more Japanese avoid if possible. The Arabic numerals for 42 translate as shi ni, which is related to the Japanese word shingu, which means “to die”. But Asano dismissed worried comments as “old superstitions.”

Towards the end of the first lap. Asano took the lead. Then, as he approached the final, tricky bend at more than 130 miles per hour, his Austin-Healey went out of control. Bouncing across the track, it ripped through crash barriers and hurtled into a ravine. By the time officials reached the wreck. Asano was dead. A few weeks later, the Japan Auto Federation, which controls all of the country’s motor sports, banned the use of number 42 on any vehicle racing in Japan. A year later, some 150,000 fans arrived at the Suzuka circuit for Japan’s second Grand Prix, a much larger event than the first. Two teams of spotters took up their positions in the control tower; they would check the running order of the cars every time each completed a circuit, and after the race they would compare notes for accuracy.

During the race, with the crowded track, the spotters had no time to think, only to call out numbers on the cars as each flashed by. But when they compared notes, they discovered that a car with the number 42 had passed by in no fewer than 8 of the 25 laps. No one could describe the kind of car it had been, or its driver. Had Masao Asano returned to the course to run one final race in the sport he loved so much?

Peter Underwood, hailed as the King of Ghost Hunters, with more than 50 books to his credit, wrote about the Phantom Bus which was seen for years careening down a road in London’s North Kensington until a fatal accident resulted in the road being altered, and put an end to sightings of the ghost bus. India too has its share of ghost bicycles, ghost motorcycles, ghost cars, ghost buses and even «bloody» daggers. How are such sightings possible? One person’s eyes may be deceived but how can so many, many people’s eyes be deceived? But the crucial question—how can objects such as vehicles which never had a “soul” materialise? Could it be that the same theories which account for the appearance of clothes, etc on ghosts also account for non-soul materialisations? Chief amongst these theories are the imprinting theory and the time warp theory. As an example, both these theories, plus some others, are embodied in the mystic art that was practiced by Subhe Ram, popularly known as the Nail Man, who I’ve written about earlier.

Subhe Ram possessed an extraordinary power which culminated in a mystic encounter of a very special kind. Subhe Ram took your thumb, or that of a child and anointed it with black soot mixed in a little mustard oil. He asked you to keep gazing at it. After a few minutes, a figure of an old, bearded man dressed in white appeared on the blackened nail. The old man raised his hand in blessing and disappeared. And then, amazing scenes from the past related to whatever one may have asked began to unfold on the nail—in full colour, but without any sounds.

Subhe Ram’s art and powers raised several larger than life questions. We can see lives and events being “replayed” on the nail screen. Does it mean that somewhere in the cosmos, every second of our lives, every event, is being recorded for eternity? Is it the principles behind those replays that are a part of ghost materialsation and the clothes they are seen wearing? Even so, how is it that often those clothes are not the same? I and others have seen my father’s spirit and other spirits wearing different clothes at different times. A form can materialise, but how can clothes and vehicles materialise even if an imprinting or time warp theory is at work? More on this fascinating subject in the next column.