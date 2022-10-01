Jane knows that being a disciple of Jesus Christ involves fruit-bearing. Jesus revealed the purpose of a relationship with Him in John 15:16. “You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit- fruit that will last -and so that whatever you ask in my name, the Father will give you.” Jane knows bearing fruit is important to God, and failure to do so results in disobedience, and we miss out on blessings, one of them being answered prayer. “so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you!” Jane desires to be a fruit-bearing follower of Jesus.

What does it mean to say ‘your fruit should remain’? In the Bible, the word fruit is often used to describe a person’s outward actions resulting from the heart’s condition. Galatians 5:22-23 is the starting place: the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. The more we allow the Holy Spirit to work freely, the more brightly our light shines to bless others. Jane knows that fruit-bearing is not a one-time event; it should continue throughout our lifetime.

When we neglect our spiritual life by ignoring the Word of God, refrain from praying and not opening up areas of our life for the scrutiny of the Holy Spirit, we are like a broken branch, disconnected from the vine. Our lives become fruitless. Jane practices daily surrender, daily communication, repentance and connection with the Holy Spirit so that she may “walk in the Spirit and not fulfil the lusts of the flesh” (Gal. 5:16). Jane desires to stay intimately connected with Jesus so that she may “run and not grow weary” (Isaiah 40:31), and not “grow weary in doing good” (Gal. 6:9). Our responsibility before God is to be “faithful with little” so that He can trust us with much (Matthew 25:21). Is your fruit-bearing?