Jesus’ bodily resurrection from the dead has injected into history hope and power to overcome the worst enemy of humanity – death. This is the reason, Joyce never feels hopeless or powerless. The divine virgin birth of Jesus, His sacrificial death and His glorious resurrection are best summarised in the words of the apostle John. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness does not overcome it.” On Easter Sunday, the followers of Jesus Christ, all over the world, whether living in politically free or oppressed lands, will celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the light of the world, and proclaim to the world the victory of life over death and light over the darkened understanding because of ignorance.

The problem of humanity is separation from the life of God; we have made cisterns that do not hold water. The gadgets we keep accumulating soon become old and our thirst for more possessions is never quenched.

In Jesus was the perfect union of divine and human. God permanently took on humanity in the incarnation of Jesus Christ. It was the immortal divinity of Christ that made his humanity immortal as well. He did this for us. Because Jesus lives in a glorified body, we will also have a glorified body. Scripture records that the resurrected Jesus ate and could pass through closed doors.

All our frailties and failure will come to an end when we pass from death to everlasting life. The graveyard for a follower of Christ Jesus is not a city of death, as the Greeks called it. Nor is a crematorium a place to return to dust. To die is described as to sleep in Christ, to rest in peace and wake up in the presence of our loving heavenly Father and be warmly welcomed home. It will also be a time to meet our loved ones who have gone ahead of us after completing their sojourn on earth. Let’s shine the light of Jesus.