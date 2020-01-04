Bharti has learnt to live her life in the light of eternity. She is not only concerned about the here and now but pay’s attention to eternity as well. She remembers that she worships a living God who is making all things new. (Rev. 21:5).

No wonder Paul had warned Timothy, “No one serving as a soldier gets entangled in civilian affairs, but rather tries to please his commanding officer” (2 Tim. 2:4). While we should work hard to provide for our families, it is indeed our responsibility, but its easy to get distracted with these concerns so that we lose focus of our goal.

Remember both Abraham and Moses gave up everything because they were living in the light of eternity. We are members of the family of God and will live together in eternity in the new heaven and new earth. And the beauty is that God will dwell in our midst (Revelation 21:1-4).

So how do you live in the light of eternity? You live by loving God and live for God’s glory, because God is going to share His glory with you in heaven. The Bible says in 2 Peter 1:3, “For as you know him better, he will give you, through his great power, everything you need for living a truly good life: he even shares his own glory and his own goodness with us!”

We cannot write our future but we can certainly choose how to respond. Don’t be a pessimist or a doubter. Face the future with gratitude, generosity, and graciousness and love God and your neighbour as yourself. Matthew 5:16 says, “Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”

Trust in the living Lord Jesus who is at work in our lives by the Holy Spirit. Listen to the voice of God in humility and understand what the Holy Spirit is teaching you. Hallelujah, God be praised!