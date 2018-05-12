A young lady, Emma, questioned her teacher; “what is the meaning of life?” She was tired of the usual answers, “life is meaningless,” “create your own meaning,” “to be born is to suffer and die.”

However, Emma was amazed at her teacher’s answer, who opened her bag and pulled out a tiny, quarter sized, mirror. She then said, “As a young lady I picked up this broken piece of mirror and made it round by rubbing it on stone. I was fascinated that using this toy I could reflect light into dark places where the sun would never shine – in deep holes and crevices and dark closets. Much later I realized that this was not just a toy, but a metaphor of what I might do with my life. I came to a realization that I am not the light or the source of light.”

The Bible links the glory of Jesus with that of His Father. Jesus reflected glory. We, however, tend to absorb glory. We must carry an abiding awareness that we are not the light, we only reflect it.

It’s not about our brightness and how good we are, but about God’s brightness and how God is revealed in Jesus Christ.

Our job is to keep the mirror angled between God and darkness. Pride turns the mirror back on ourselves.

We gaze at our own reflection and fool ourselves into thinking that others find us as attractive as we find ourselves.

Jesus had the right to say, “It’s all about me,” yet he didn’t. He said, “It’s all about my Father who sent me; it’s all about my mission. I’m here to serve.” Jesus exemplified humility. He embodied humility. When in repentance we turn to Christ,

God’s love is poured into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, and it is then we can reflect the light of God’s holy love. Are we reflecting the glory of Christ Jesus through our words and deeds?