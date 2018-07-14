Joel speaks from experience when he stated, “Lies, illusions and deception ensnare us. They restrict us. They hold us captive. They break marriages. They affect relationships. They impact churches and organizations. Our Lord Jesus Christ came into this world to free us from these deceptions.” He joyfully goes on to say, “when I encountered Christ I was set free from bondage. And now I enjoy living the truth.” To enjoy doing the truth is what the Word of God teaches us. The Bible teaches, “But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God” (John 5:21).

How true! We are never freer than when we are doing God’s will. And we set our hearts on doing what God created us to do. Freedom and fulfilment are found not in deception but in the truth of God’s Word.

Joel is mindful that most of us have been on the receiving end of some deception, perhaps even in our own homes or at work. It is painful when we become victims of lies and distortion.

Consider the terrible consequences within a family or business or church or society where there has been deception or lies. Jesus reminds us that when we are committed to the truth we will be free! Paul writes to followers of Christ: “Therefore, having put away falsehood, let each one of you speak the truth with his neighbour, for we are members one of another” (Ephesians 4:25). “Do not lie to one another” (Colossians 3:9).

Truth has tremendous power. “Jesus said to the Jews who had believed him, ‘If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free’” (John 8:31-32). Joel tells his friends that when we allow the truth of God’s Word to shine into our heart and life we are free indeed.