John is sorrowful when there is a disconnect between what he professes as a follower of Christ Jesus and when he fumbles to live a Christ-like life. John is encouraged that by God’s grace, he became a child of God, and the same grace is available to keep his heart and mind focused on Christ. The grace of God is indeed unmerited favour and supernatural enablement and empowerment for salvation and daily living. John has learnt biblical principles for living.

First, learn to say “No!”.

“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts” (Titus 2:12).

Ungodliness refers to that which has no place for God’s love; it’s showing indifference to the ways of God. King David wrote, “Blessed is the man that walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful” (Psalm 1:1).

Secondly: Learn to follow God’s Ways. “we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in the present age” (v.12). To live soberly is to have a sound mind and exhibit self-control, not to think of ourselves as more highly than we ought to “for God has dealt to every man the measure of faith.” (Rom.12:3). The essence of emotional self-control is the ability to delay impulse in the service of a goal. Don’t compete; rather, co-operate for every person to flourish. To live righteously means waking morally upright outwardly, which agrees with what God desires and requires.

Thirdly: Learn to live expectantly, waiting for the coming of God’s kingdom in its fullness where will be no sorrow, no evil. (v.14) Jesus said, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may also be.” (John 14:3). To live for Jesus empowers us to bless all and be pleasing in God’s sight.