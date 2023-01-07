The Ram Charit Manas has a very poetic description of the blissful life of Shiva and Goddess Parvati as newlyweds, once they reach their abode on mount Kailash. Tulasidasji writes, “Har Girija vihar nit Nayaye”. Meaning that Shiva and Parvati luxuriate in each other’s company in novel ways each day. The description is of the domestic bliss of the newlyweds as constantly fresh and new. How can it not be bliss for a true seeker (Parvati)who prayed and did tapasya for years before she found her lord? Such a seeker living on Kailash with the Ishta Devata, would constantly be revelling in Shiva Tattwa. After long and arduous tapasya Parvati had reached he abode of her lord.

Shiva, Parvati keep the freshness alive daily. They never settle into a dull routine of domesticity. The newness of experience is always splendid. Every day was a new year, a new day, a new moment to celebrate each other’s love. How befitting a lesson for those desirous of entering into matrimony. To be happy in a relationship, keep the novelty alive. Every new moment tantalises us in the garb of the mysterious future and beckons charmingly as it unfolds with new possibilities. Instead of celebrating the wonder of newness like Shiva, Parvati we prefer to be terrorised by the bhoot pret (ghosts and spirits) of the dead and rotting past. Joy belongs only to those who can breathe the scintillating freshness of the new moment, to those who can see each approaching second in time, not as a jaded “second”, but a glorious “first”. Every new day is a gift of boundless possibilities to those who awaken each day to the kiss of the first sunbeam as a beautiful new chance to give and receive love. Ah! The wonder of a new day’s morn.

Prarthna Saran, President Chinmaya Mission Delhi.

