Roger confessed that his biggest temptation is to pick and choose when he wants to be like Jesus. Mostly he wants Jesus to be like him. The Bible teaches that God created us in his own image; now we are busy creating God in our own likeness. So when we get angry, we point to the Jesus’ cleansing of the temple. When we get soft, we point that Jesus taught to forgive the sins of others “seventy times seven.”

We prefer not to look at Jesus holistically. We can be like Jesus and get upset or get emotional. But we cannot be like Jesus without being filled with grace and truth.

The disciples of Christ must look at every situation and ask two questions. What is the grace-filled thing to do? What is the truth-filled thing to do?

The reality is grace leads to truth and truth leads to grace. When we dismiss a person for the right reasons, we are telling the truth, truth that can graciously enlighten a person and lead to growth. And when we give “one more chance” for the right reasons, we are extending grace, grace that can awaken the truth that the person does have the gifts and abilities to succeed at his work place.

But in those rare times when we just can’t find a way to reconcile grace and truth, let’s choose grace. God did.

Remember Jesus died in the middle of two thieves. However, on Easter weekend, Jesus became Jesus our Savior. We cannot ignore the ultimate act of grace – the cross. Our sacrifices in the name of grace – looking weak or risking failure, are small compared to Christ’s gracious sacrifice.

To bridge the gap demands our time, energy, access and often the forfeiture of some of our right. For Jesus, dwelling among his people in grace and truth cost him everything, but it made him the greatest leader who ever lived. It made him our Savior.