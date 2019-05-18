God is love; the Bible proclaims this truth loud and clear. Jesus came into this world because God so loved the world (John 3:16). He revealed the holy love of God while moving among people, teaching and healing the wounded. Jesus must have had a winsome personality causing even children to run to Him. Jesus carried children, illustrating to adults that they too need to become like children, if they want to enter the kingdom of God. Jesus touched women considered ceremonially unclean and declared them clean. He taught that we should not call unclean what God has made clean. Can you imagine the pain of people considered unclean because of their gender, race or caste? Jesus touched people suffering from leprosy, who were considered impure and not allowed to live in community. He challenged man made customs which excluded people on the basis of their birth caste, race or economic status. However, the cost of challenging the oppressive status quo with the truth of God’s word can be fatal. Jesus confronted religious leaders who were more anxious with external pomp and show than bothered about spiritual communion with God and working for common good of humanity. He went to the homes of these leaders when invited but left having shown them the mirror of God’s truth. The hostility against him spread with false propaganda. The backing of the religion and state rose to such an extent that Jesus was crucified. Was this the end of love story of God on earth? Had death conquered love? Did injustice win? Jesus revealed God’s love and certainly death could not win over love. Was it black Friday when Jesus was crucified? Certainly not! Jesus rose victorious from the grave, for the world to see and feel him. Jesus’ resurrection on Sunday proved, love is stronger than death. We will meet our loved ones once again; death cannot annihilate our relationships. For us to love like Jesus, requires the power of God available to all by God’s grace.