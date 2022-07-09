While the life of Jesus Christ on earth was like a magnet that attracted crowds of people from all walks of life, the good news is Jesus came into this world to make our lives attractive; how is this possible, Daisy asked; the answer is, when we are united with Jesus, just like a branch abides in Vine, we communion with God and the self-sacrificial love of God is poured into our lives by the Holy Spirit.

And this love flows through us in service to humanity in word and deed.

A Christ-like life lived self-sacrificially, seen as a lived experience in sharing the love of Christ in service, develops a sense of belonging and acceptance that is magnetic. Jesus’ life was overflowing with humility, integrity, and simplicity, much needed in our world where enhancing one’s power, wealth, position, or reputation is held high.

Jesus spent much time communicating with His Father and went around seeking the hurting and rejected. He stooped to heal the blind Bartimaeus and stood like a wall to protect the woman accused of adultery; as Jesus spoke the word, “let him who is without sin cast the first stone”, the hypocritical religious leaders and others left ashamed. He said to the paralytic person, “Your sins are forgiven” and healed him. Isn’t it amazing that disciples of Jesus also proclaim the gospel of forgiveness to bewildered humanity worried about their karma or sins?

God is love, and Jesus is God’s love in action on earth. The prophet Isaiah calls Jesus “ a man of sorrows, acquainted with grief” (Isa. 53:3). Amazing indeed, God knows human pain and sorrow by taking of humanity. Isn’t this a wonder and mystery that God walked on earth, creating, suffering for us and with us? Let’s live in communion with Jesus and let His love flow through us to witness in word and deed, which makes our life magnetic.