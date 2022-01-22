By declaring in a dramatic manner comedian turned politician and two-time Member of Parliament, Bhagwant Singh Mann as the Chief Ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal is making an attempt to get the farmers on his side.

The shrewd and astute politician that he is, Kejriwal realises that the only way his party can win the Assembly polls in the border state is if the farmers’ bodies, particularly the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), rally behind the AAP. The BKU led by Joginder Singh Ugrahan is the largest farmers’ union in Punjab and apart from the Malwa belt that has 69 seats, has influence throughout the state. There is only one Union, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) led by Balbir Singh Rajewal that is contesting the polls and the third union, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) headed by Gurnam Singh Charuni has decided to also keep away from electoral politics. Rajewal has claimed that both Charuni and Ugrahan would also support his candidates, which does not seem to be the case.

Ground reports from Punjab suggest that Rajewal has a tacit understanding with former Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and is being viewed in political circles as his front. Many farmers are of the view that he should not have entered the political arena since if his candidates are defeated in the polls, it would weaken the farmers’ movement in the state, thereby giving the Central government an advantage in its ongoing negotiations with the kisans.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan is a soldier turned farmer leader and many believe that he has a soft corner for Bhagwant Singh Mann. Therefore, if he decides to throw his weight behind the AAP’s Chief Ministerial face, it could make a big difference to the outcome. It goes without saying that the Akalis and the Congress are also wooing him and so far, his stance has been neutral.

There are multiple theories that are doing the rounds on why Kejriwal has picked Mann, who is already under attack because of his alleged weakness for alcohol. The methodology adopted by the Delhi Chief Minister to decide on Mann’s projection was an event in itself, since he conducted an opinion poll on who should be the AAP’s CM face after being clear in his head that there was nobody else. His logic of involving the cadres in the selection process has come under criticism since it is being argued that he should have conducted similar polls while naming party nominees as well.

The second theory is that Kejriwal decided on Mann keeping in mind both the likely support from the farmers while simultaneously knowing in his heart of hearts that AAP was not likely to form the next government even though poll surveys have listed it as the number one party of Punjab.

The AAP’s main objective, which it shares with the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh, is that it wants a Congress Mukt Bharat and in Punjab also, he would be happy to ensure that the Congress does not reach the majority mark, thus throwing up a hung Assembly.

It is unthinkable that Kejriwal would allow any leader to acquire a persona which is bigger than his own stature. In this context, if Mann becomes the CM of the state, he would head a full-fledged government that has complete control, unlike Delhi where there is a “C” grade Assembly and a CM who has limited powers. By naming Mann, Kejriwal wishes to send a message to the Sikhs that he was backing someone from their community for the top job. This would enable the AAP to increase its footprint in the state as well as its vote percentage and possibly if that happens, the Congress would be denied a second innings.

The AAP supremo is also aware that Mann would be severely criticised by fellow politicians for his dipsomaniac tendencies and if the AAP gets sufficient numbers in the Assembly, the leadership question could be reviewed once again.

The AAP tactics are aimed at neutralising the advantage Charanjit Singh Channi has given the Congress with his “asli aam aadmi” posturing. Channi has positioned himself very cleverly and has put his adversaries on the backfoot by his intelligent and well thought through campaigning. He has already established a clear edge over Pradesh chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose uncontrolled ambitions are making him make one mistake after the other.

Bhagwant Mann, on the other hand, is a popular leader and has admitted on most TV channels that the only thing that his opponents have against him are allegations concerning his weakness for alcohol, which he claims is now behind him. The BJP has already criticised Mann’s choice and has stated that AAP was making a mockery of things and is trying to install an Udta Chief Minister in Udta Punjab while alluding to high levels of alcohol and drug abuse in the state.

Elections in Punjab have been deferred by six days and shall now be held on 20 February. The BJP has declared some names which include that of Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, a close confidant of Captain Amarinder Singh. Sodhi will be contesting from Ferozepur city which has a sizable BJP presence. However, the party is yet to name the candidates who shall be contesting against Sidhu in Amritsar, Mann in Dhuri and Channi in Chamkor Saheb.

