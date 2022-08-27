Sarita draws great comfort from the grief of Mary, the mother of Jesus. When the good news was announced about the birth of Jesus, the Saviour of the world, there was rejoicing in heaven, and a heavenly host sang, “peace of earth and goodwill among people.” Mary also rejoiced at the privilege of being blessed among women to give birth to Jesus, God’s Son. God had performed a creative miracle. Yet amid all the rejoicing and blessings pronounced by the priest Simeon, there was this unexpected saying, “a sword will pierce your soul too.” (Luke 2:34–35). What a surprising statement, yet this is the same statement that is a source of comfort and strength for Sarita, for unexpected pain came upon her while she did good for others.

Sarita faced challenges from her husband’s family, who ill-treated her although she was the mother of their grandchild. Unfortunately, this bitter truth is a familiar story of grief in our motherland. The husband refuses to care, and domestic violence ensues, leaving many women suffering in silence, bereft of hope. Yet Sarita, like Mary, knows she is following the way of truth and is prepared to fight for justice. Mary had suffered the scorn and shame that came her way when people accused her of giving birth to an illegitimate child.

Mary was at the cross when Jesus died. I cannot imagine watching my son Joshua go through crucifixion. When one of my kids has a bleeding cut, I get woozy and rush to bandage the child. To see her son go through torture…Mary felt the sword in her gut that Simeon warned her about. But she stayed. Drawing inspiration from Mary, Sarita has shown resilience and her unshakable trust that God will fight all her battles. She is a voice of justice and peace for the voiceless. Sarita does not feel helpless or hopeless because her faith in Jesus, the Son of God, the son of Mary, inspires and strengthens her.