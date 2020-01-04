If the region gets disturbed, destabilised, tension ridden, it will have serious repercussions for India.

The New Year has begun with a powerful bang. The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian security and intelligence establishment by a US drone has created a dangerous situation in the region and caused concern all over the world. India finds itself between a rock and a hard place. We cannot openly criticise President Donald Trump, and not openly support Iran.

Being the most powerful country in the world the US can and does flout international norms. The President is indifferent to criticism at home and abroad. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has wowed “harsh revenge”. Militarily Iran cannot take on the US. But Iran is not without friends. China and Russia, many countries in the Islamic world are unlikely to approve of this particular US action.

If the region gets disturbed, destabilised, tension ridden, it will have serious repercussions for India. Our energy security will be adversely affected. Eight million Indian expatriates live and work in this part of the world. These Indian expatriates send $40 million in remittances to their motherland. Even a minor conflict would seriously impinge on their lives and earnings. If the flare-up took a serious turn, the government would have to make urgent arrangements for their repatriation to India. That would be a very complex undertaking.

Some misguided individuals have unwisely suggested that India should not sit on the fence but use its clout to play a more active role in the cause of peace. This is arrant nonsense. What clout does India have? The statement made by the Ministry of External Affairs is rightly restrained and conveys our stand in the right way.

Indira Gandhi, like her father, was a compulsive letter writer. Few if any letters remained unanswered.

The first letter she wrote me was on 28 August 1967. She wrote it while sitting in the Lok Sabha.

Dear Natwar,

As soon as I heard the good news from Secretary, I tried to speak to you on the phone, but for some reason could not get through.

Hearty congratulations to you both and blessing to the little one. May he grow up to be a source of joy and pride to you.

With very good wishes,

Yours Sincerely,

Indira Gandhi

On January 1970, I sent Indira Gandhi a brief note.

Having failed to solve problem of addressing you (Dear Madam, Dear Mrs. Gandhi, Dear Shrimati Gandhi, Dear P.M. etc.) I have decided to send this in note form.

It is now over two weeks that I have been condemned to lie flat on my back on a hard wooden bed as a result of having slipped a disc. On the 11th, I bent down to give my son, Jagat, his teddy bear, that is when it happened. I would have thought that middle age would come with a little more ceremony and a little less pain; what makes it worse is being away from Delhi during these days. What makes it intolerable is that I have literally to take it lying down.

My principal pastime has been to gaze at the ceiling without having the least desire to paint it. I have enjoyed John Gunther’s latest book, Twelve Cities, racy, absorbing and loaded with memorable trivia. I could hardly recommend it in the weeks preceding the Budget, but I do strongly recommend a gripping essay by Zbignew Brezinski, Technetronic age. His view is that the future is to be shaped by technology and electronics.

On 30 January, arrived her response.

I knew you were on leave but I had no idea it was caused by physical incapacity to turn up. I know how painful a slipped disc can be, you have all our sympathy—however, it is giving you time to ruminate on the past, present and the future and this is something which we all need from time to time. You can imagine how life in Delhi is when one is facing explosive issues and visiting VIPs during Republic week. I am off tomorrow morning. With every good wish for a complete recovery.

Do you remember when the same thing happened to K.P.S. Menon? He had to stand in a very artistic Ajanta pose for quite some time.

Now you know the perils of fatherhood!

Sincerely,

Indira Gandhi

Shri K. Natwar Singh,

Moti Bagh Palace

Patiala