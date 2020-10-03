I first met him in 1962 at the United Nations Delegates Lounge.

On 2 October was Mahatma Gandhi’s one hundredth and fifty first birth anniversary. He wrote thousands of words in Gujarati, Hindi and English every day. His selected works run into over one hundred volumes. More books about him have been written than any other human being.

I quote one of his most famous quotations: “I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed. I want the cultures of all the lands to blow about my house as freely as possible. But I refuse to be blown off my feet by any.”

***

I first met the matinee idol Dev Anand in 1962 in the United Nations Delegates Lounge. I recognised him. I was having coffee with some of my friends. I was the only Indian in the group. Dev Anand came up to me, “I am Dev Anand, I am looking for Mr Natwar Singh”. “You are talking to him. How did you trace me”, I asked. “I called our consulate. They said you would be at the UN.” “What can I do for you Mr Anand?” He said he wanted a favour from me. I was naturally surprised. “Go ahead”, I said. “I would be most obliged if you could give me a letter of introduction to R.K. Narayan. I was told he is a friend of yours.” I confessed that R.K. Narayan and I were close friends. “I will certainly do so. Why do you wish to meet him?” “I want to get his permission to make a film of his novel The Guide.” They met in Bangalore. A deal was struck. The film was a big hit. Waheeda Rehman was the heroine. Dev the hero.

***

We now come to 1969. I was then working in Indira Gandhi’s Secretariat. It was late summer. My office telephone rang. “Natwarji, this is Dev speaking. I am in Delhi, I want to meet Indiraji. I need your help.” He and I had met only once. “She is extremely busy.” “I only will take a few minutes. I want to invite her to see my new film Prem Pujari. I will arrange a special hall for her.” “Devji, this is a tall order, but I will try.”

I spoke to the Prime Minister. She had met him during her father’s time. “I will see him on Saturday before lunch here in South Block. Not more than ten minutes.” On the appointed time on Saturday I received Dev Anand at Gate Number 1 of South Block. I do vaguely remember his attire. It was non filmy. The Prime Minister was her charming self. About watching the film, she said she would think about it. “Natwar will let you know.”

When the Prime Minister and Dev Anand came out of her office the corridors were full of staff and officers to watch the Prime Minister walking with Dev Anand. Obviously, word had got round about the meeting.

As she was entering her car she said to me, “Natwar, you see the film and let me know what you think of it.”

Dev was naturally disappointed when the Prime Minister’s schedule prevented her to watch Prem Pujari. I told the Prime Minister I liked the film “but you will not”.

***

London. Emergency. Dev met me at a well known restaurant and let me have it. He was in a foul mood, “How can Jawaharlal Nehru’s daughter do this to our country? How can you defend the Emergency? When I get back to Bombay I shall start an agitation against Indira Gandhi.” “Have you finished”, I asked. He kept quiet. “I am not enjoying what is happening. I wrote to the Prime Minister. I know what to say to our critics. I do not know what to say to our friends. It was impossible to sell the Emergency in England. I got no reply.” The meeting ended on a sour note.

***

Zig Zag Road, 42 Pali Hill,

Bandra West, Mumbai

3rd Dec. 2002

Dear K. Natwar Singh,

The music of my latest film, “LOVE AT TIME SQUARE”, shot extensively in America, will be released by Shrimati Sushma Swaraj, Minister for Information and Broadcasting at 7 P.M on Wednesday, 11 December 2002 at Hotel Ashoka, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Do join us on this special occasion, and for dinner thereafter.

I shall be absolutely delighted and honoured by your presence.

Kind regards.

Sincerely

Dev Anand

P.S. The letter was written by hand.