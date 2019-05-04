Sunny kick started the age old practice of memorizing Scripture when he only a teenager after reading “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:11). Now learning Bible verses by heart has become his passion. He has been enjoying this process of storing up treasures for himself since many years now.

Memorizing Scripture is vital for mental and emotional health, and also for our spiritual well-being. It allows God’s word to sink into your brain and permeate your subconscious and even unconscious thoughts. A treasury of Scripture within you, fills your heart and home with best thoughts possible, as you recall and recite Scripture. Jesus overcame temptations Satan bowled at Him by reciting Scripture. If our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, overcame by the power of God enshrined in the Scripture, how much more do we need it. The Holy Spirit of God takes the Word of God and applies it to our life circumstances. This surely empowers us and helps us overcome the deception and distractions the world throws at us.

Let us allow the Word of God to saturate our personality and satisfy our soul. Let us store it in our mind till it changes the way we look at circumstances and people in practical ways. Racism and casteism abound in our world. People are discriminated because of their colour or caste. In this context, the Word of God teaches us all human beings are equal for all are created in the image and likeness of God (Genesis1 :27). Doesn’t this propel us to work for the common good of humanity and to love and take care of creation? We can overcome the sin of discrimination and oppression only if we know the Scripture and obey what it teaches us. We will also be able to overcome sin if we hide God’s Word in our heart. Out of all his investments, Sunny has never regretted memorizing Scripture, but instead he daily enjoys its benefits.