Which agency will monitor implementation of Supreme Court order on migrants?

Nothing exposes the mishandling of the migrant crisis than the two paragraphs that made it to the front page of most newspapers and the deplorable indifference of the Central and state governments. Both occurred this week.

Earlier in the week, India Today showed a toddler trying to remove a piece of cloth covering his mother’s body. He/she did not know that the mother was dead. The mother was lying on her back at the Muzaffarnagar railway station. People could be seen on the platform. None came near the dead woman or the toddler. This devastating scene of a little kid attempting to wake up the mother will stay etched in my mind for the rest of my life. Who will take care of the little fellow? Where was the mother cremated? Who cremated her?

On 29 May, the Hindustan Times put a photo of a migrant woman place two bundles on her husband’s head at Bandra railway station, in Mumbai. The child, no more than 2 years of age, is looking up at his parents incomprehensibly. Inside the two bundles are all their belongings.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the government. The Supreme Court directed that no fare would be charged from migrants for their journey home. Arrangements must be made to provide them with food.

During the hearing Justice Kaul asked the Solicitor General, “What is the estimated time required to shift migrants? What arrangements are being made? What is the mechanism in place? Do they know if they will be shifted on the fifth day, seventh day or tenth day?”

The Court directed that migrant workers walking should be immediately provided transport to their destination. Food and water must be provided to those on the road.

The Court passed a seven-point order. It will to a considerable extent reduce the misery of the migrants.

Train or buses fare cannot be charged from migrant workers. 2. States/Union Territories will give free food to migrant workers at places notified to them during their wait for transport. 3. Originating states will provide food and water, similar arrangements to be made for those in buses. 4. Originating states to simplify and expedite the process of registration of migrants, set up help desk. 5. Workers will be asked to board a train or bus after registration: information on mode of transport should reach all those concerned. 6. Migrants walking on roads should be taken care of by local authorities, workers should be transported to their destinations and get all facilities. 7. Receiving states should provide transport, health screening and other facilities free of cost.

Why could this not have been done weeks before by the Central Government and State Governments? Which agency will monitor the implementation of the seven-point order of the Supreme Court? Will it be Central or State governments or governments of Union Territories? This should be clarified.

Let’s now look at Sanjay Colony in Delhi. The Times of India, dated 29 May has used three-fourth of page 2 to highlight the plight of workers and their families in the colony. “For the last three weeks, Asha Devi has been lighting her stove once every day, preparing roti for her six-member family and eating these with salt. The self-imposed restriction on the diet became necessary after the 39-year-old woman and her husband lost their jobs as domestic workers when the lockdown began on March 24.

“Our employers did not pay our dues and government has not done anything for us so far. We gave to ration our food and so barely have enough to eat every day. All our savings are gone.” As the TOI writes, “This is the burden of being poor.”

***

Sino-Indian relations have to be addressed with caution, patience, diplomatic wisdom and maturity. The Ministry of External Affairs has a large number of China hands. Each one reads, writes and speaks Chinese.

The External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar knows China well. He is familiar with the functioning of Wai Chiau Pu—foreign office. The foreign and defence policies of India are framed in South Block and not on TV channels. Each day I see and listen to the immature, ill informed and inane discussions on TV channels. I am appalled and distressed to see matters of utmost gravity and importance being trivialised. No, there will be no second Sino-Indian war. Skirmishes and intrusions will continue but not a shot is likely to be fired. Keep your powder dry and keep your mouths over shut.

***

I first met Ajit Jogi in 1986 when he was collector of Indore. I had gone to Indore to speak at Daly College, one of the five educational institutions meant exclusively for princely India. The other four were Mayo College Ajmer, Aitcheson College Lahore, Rajkumar College Raipur and Rajkumar College Rajkot. After 1947, this exclusivity disappeared.

In 1988, Ajit took premature retirement from the IAS to join politics. We got on well as politicians and were often on the same wavelength. I am deeply distressed by his passing away. My heartfelt condolences to the family.