Mikhail Gorbachev’s passing this week was a moment of deep reflection for many. It is also an opportunity to gain a perspective on the enduring legacy of the last Soviet leader. Hailed as a transformational leader by many in the West, he is an equally controversial figure for many at home, in Russia, who consider his social and economic policies to have contributed largely to the demise of the erstwhile Soviet Union. At the same time, his market reforms contributed to nudging India to open our own market for liberalisation in the 1990s.

Gorbachev presided over vast swathes of reforms—motivated by a sense of history and his country’s place in the world—the influence of his thoughts and actions bore great consequences not just for the USSR, but also for Europe, the West and Eurasia at large. His key policy of Perestroika aimed to restructure the Soviet economic and political system to allow for more independent decision making at different levels. It was done with a view to make the economy work more efficiently with market-leaning reforms. The policy, however, had mixed results and led to ascendant nationalist movements within the various Soviet Socialist Republics. His push for Glasnost as a guiding principle for the state—to increase transparency and openness in all areas—is a time-tested principle of good governance. Both Perestroika and Glasnost became his catchphrases and came from a desire for a more robust society, but which ended up unleashing forces that quickly spiralled out of his control.

His contribution in ending the Cold War and the unification of Germany as well as that of Europe, after decades of bitter division gives him an enduring legacy as a peacebuilder to many. US President Joe Biden, in his statement on Gorbachev’s passing, described him as “a man of remarkable vision”. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen described him as a “trusted and respected leader”, who “opened the way for a free Europe”. However, this same willingness to take risks and chart a new direction for the Soviet Union led many to recall him as someone who was responsible for their humiliation. In particular, Russian President Vladimir Putin points to the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geo-political catastrophe of the 20th century” and blames Gorbachev for his many policies that led to it. Yet, in a conciliatory tone, President Putin offered condolences on Wednesday and described Gorbachev as “a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history”.

In 1989, the Berlin Wall fell, and the Cold War between the East and West was brought to a halt. In recognition of his unique role in ending the Cold War, and for his commitment to world peace, the Nobel Committee gave President Gorbachev awarded him with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990. He was awarded “for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations”.

At the same time, the years following his presidency were less than stellar for a leader of his stature. He struggled to find any support or votes in the 1996 Russian Presidential elections where his candidature was met with disdain and received less than 1% of the vote. The disintegration of the Soviet Union under his watch into weaker republics, and the accompanying loss of power and prestige on the world stage brought about a deep sense of resentment in many Russians against Gorbachev and his policies.

Few things could better illustrate his complex legacy than a fascinating Pizza Hut commercial which he was part of in 1998. The advertisement finds, what appears to be a family, sitting in a Pizza Hut outlet in Moscow while arguing over Gorbachev’s legacy. The older man criticises Gorbachev for leading their country into “economic confusion”, “political instability” and “complete chaos”. In response, the younger man exclaims that quite the contrary, they now have “opportunity”, “freedom” and “hope”. Finally, a woman interjects in jest, arguing “because of him (Gorbachev), we have many things, like Pizza Hut”. This exchange highlights more than just the difference between how younger and older Russians perceive Gorbachev—it also brings to light a period in the 1990s when American enterprises were first finding their footing in Russia after decades of animosity between the two countries. The détente in their relations.

It is this spirit of détente, a desire for openness, a willingness to listen each other in good faith and to exchange ideas which is what Gorbachev contributed most to the world. It is precisely this that the world can be motivated by, in these current turbulent times. Leaders in the West and the East may choose to reflect on this poignant occasion on how the President of a superpower gave peace a chance. And on how we may do that again.

Rajesh Mehta is a leading international affairs expert. Krishanu Ranwan is a global relations consultant.