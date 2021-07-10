Modern psychology tells us that the conscious mind is only 1/9th of the mind. The rest of the mind is in the dark and mysterious depths of the sub-conscious and unconscious sea beds. This is what Vedanta terms as ‘hidden vasanas’. Among these, which will fructify and when, is neither known nor can be known by man. So, is it helpless situation? Or, is there a technique, a solution? Abhyas and Vairagya are the miracle remedy advised by Lord Krishna. Attachment to just anything at all, can create a ‘willing slavery’ in us and has the power to make us dance to its tunes. One thought creates an ‘after thought’. Then it becomes a spring board for a long chain of thoughts that drags you to, you know not where. Be a witness to your mind and allow the flow of thoughts to slowly wither away. The tips given out in the Geeta to cure the mind of attachment are all ‘sadhanas’ like japa, satsang, social service, charity etc. These serve only to purify the mind. These and many others only help to control the quality and quantity of thoughts that bind and agitate the mind. The Geeta offers a choice of three royal pathways to suit differently oriented people to purify the mind: 1. Gyan; 2. Karma; 3. Bhakti. A purified mind then stills itself. Attachment to ‘likes’ binds, but attachment to ‘dislikes’ binds even more. The mind is perforce pulled more and often to that which it hates! Purpose is binding, but the desire to achieve purposelessness is also binding. Think. The ‘thought’ to become ‘thoughtless’ is also a shackle. Are we not bound, hands and feet? The easy way out, suggested by Krishna is sharnagati. Attachment turned to the Lord helps in detachment from the ephemeral. Pray for His help to be free of any ‘striving to be’. Free from any ‘wants’. Let there be no ‘vacuum to fill’. Let go. Just be! Not ‘experiencing’ a fullness but becoming ‘fullness’ which overflows as happiness and love on all who come near such a Master.