The story that did the rounds in Delhi’s social circles last year was that the reason why India, despite being hot favourites, did not win the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, was because it did not have a Modernite in the team. The reference was to both the 1983 and 2011 cricket teams, when the country had emerged victorious; Kirti Azad, a former student of Modern School, Barakhamba Road was a member of the squad under Kapil Dev and later it was Gautam Gambhir, many years his junior in the same alma mater, who played a stellar role in the finals against Sri Lanka, scoring 97 runs, at the Wankhede Stadium. Of course, this observation was made in lighter vein, yet the fact of the matter is, that the iconic institution’s contribution to the nation has been immense, virtually in every sphere. Although it may sound strange that a Dipsite (alumnus of Delhi Public School) like myself, has chosen to write about our archrival, but factually speaking, Modern School is one of the most acclaimed schools in India. Another reason for me to take this up as a topic is, that Covid-19 has overshadowed every landmark event and it is extremely unfortunate that the centenary celebrations of this extraordinary school have literally been relegated to the background.

Modern School perhaps is the only school in the country that to begin with, provided education which furnished indigenous content, while competing with what were hailed as the most coveted schools such as Doon School and Mayo College. It is also an institution which, during its initial years, received patronage from national heroes—Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore—amongst many salient others. There is a running collage of historic photographs of these luminaries that are displayed in the main reception area, retelling its notable sojourn.

Founded by Lala Raghubir Singh, the school came into existence soon after the British shifted their capital to Delhi. Its red brick structure, which was later replicated by the Lady Irwin College, a short distance away, represented the architecture and design of certain parts of the city, resplendently developed by the British. A near-identical architectonic plan was duplicated at Irwin (LNJPN) hospital. The school, over time, became synonymous with a learning experience which provided an amalgamation of both modern and traditional methods. Kamala Bose—one of the longest serving principals—diligently ensured that the foundation of the institution would be steadfastly strong. Her enduring work was later consolidated by M.N. Kapoor, who was a legendary principal, other than Din Dayal of DPS, Mathura Road, and the two, while heading different institutions, were clear-cut adversaries, but pursued a common goal of imparting the best possible education available to their students, particularly those from middle class backgrounds. Modern School was at its zenith in the 1960s and 1970s, when for 17 consecutive years it received the Jai Pataka for its all-round excellence in the field of academics, sports and extracurricular activities. Top theatre and sports personalities were brought on board to confer special training in extracurricular activities. Distinguished theatre personalities—Om and Sudha Shivpuri—were amongst eminent artistes who were on the staff.

Like every renowned institution, Modern School has also produced leaders in practically every sphere. Some of the pronounced names in journalism—Khushwant Singh, Arun Shourie, Shubhabrata Bhattacharya and Barkha Dutt—were all students of these haloed halls. Illustrious filmmaker, Shekhar Kapoor and noted bureaucrat, Amitabh Kant, Supreme Court Judge, Justice Arjun Sikri, former NSD director Anuradha Kapoor, are alumni.

Over a period of time, the school has introduced many innovative ideas. Some years back, a CDLS (Community Development Leadership Summit) programme, where foreign students conglomerate from various parts of the world, became an initiative, which was replicated by several schools. Every year, the CDLS would present a different theme turning into the focal point of a symbiotic interaction amongst students, besides acquainting their foreign guests to the Indian way of life. The CDLS was jointly formulated by teachers and students—under the keen-eyed guidance of the former Chairman, Ashok Pratap Singh, whose family has, since its inception, nurtured the institution.

Modern School opened its gates, so as to accommodate more students into its fold, by creating branches in Vasant Vihar and Kondli, near the Delhi-Haryana border. It has plans to expand to other cities as well. The RS Modern School at Humayun Road, is the cradle, with the majority of pupils at Barakhamba Road spending their primary years there.

In October, the centenary celebrations would come to an end, and but of course, the pandemic has deprived the school from holding the deserved mega show. Old boys and girls have been waiting for a befitting function to mark the occasion, and are but obviously disappointed that a muted show would be unfair to the legacy of this institution. Prof Rakesh Batabyal of Jawaharlal Nehru University has meticulously compiled a history of the school; the book shall be released to coincide with the Founder’s Day Event.

In fact, the next four years are of immense relevance, so far as the capital is concerned. After Modern School, in 2022, Delhi University would be also celebrating its centenary. The concept for the event has been visualised by Prof Sydney Rebeiro, Dean of Alumni Affairs. In 2024, the Hindustan Times, the only premier paper identified with the Freedom Struggle, would also be a centenarian. However, 2020, despite all odds, belongs to Modern School. Between us.