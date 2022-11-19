There was much hand-wringing on social media when images appeared online of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping during a dinner at the G-20 meeting which had just concluded at Bali. We do not know what the pleasantries were that were exchanged, as unlike some other videos involving Xi at the summit, there was no sound, unlike the video that showed the Chinese leader expressing his displeasure with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the son of the first Prime Minister from the Atlanticist world to make a pilgrimage in 1973 to China. In 1984, Zhao Ziyang reciprocated the gesture by being the first Chinese Communist Party premier to address the parliament of a democracy. As Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has walked more than the extra mile to conciliate China, joining with individuals such as Kevin Rudd in Australia in public displays of regard for the PRC. As an Old Friend of the PRC, it was not expected by Xi of Justin Trudeau that he or his staff would leak an account of a conversation between the two that was much firmer in tone than it was likely that the actual conversation was. Given the difficult re-election battle that he faces, the younger Trudeau may have sought to dilute the impact of news reports about his warmth towards Communist China. Xi Dada (Uncle Xi) was not pleased, and made his feelings clear in a tone of reprimand to the hapless Trudeau, who in that interaction had none of his ISI-backed backers of Khalistan nearby. Had they been present, they would have been deferential to an embarrassing degree to Xi, given that GHQ Rawalpindi (their associate in the joint Sino-Pakistan project of breaking India) works under the command of the PLA. And lest that fact not be remembered, Xi is the boss of the PLA by virtue of his office as the Chairman of the Central Military Commission. In contrast to the hectoring countenance of Xi with Trudeau, he was all smiles when Prime Minister Modi greeted him in an amiable fashion before returning to his seat at the dinner table.

Neither during the 15-16 September SCO meeting at Samarkand or at the G-20 meeting at Bali did the incoming Chair of the G-20 go forward with a bilateral meeting with a CCP General Secretary who had made no secret of his support for GHQ Rawalpindi-PLA moves infringing on the sovereignty of India. Satellite images show that since 2020, the PLA has made efforts to intrude and occupy territory in Ladakh that is more than a hundred kilometres from the claim line. Thus far, barring a few moves dictated by cosmetic or logistical reasons, the PLA has not followed through on returning to the status quo as existed on 20 February 2020. The Indian side took their Chinese counterparts at their word when the latter indicated that they would move back towards the pre-2020 positions they had held, and withdrew forces from the Kailash Heights, even as the PLA refused to withdraw from nearby heights that it had occupied. It was Prime Minister Modi who was the first leader of a democracy to ban Communist Chinese apps that were sucking up metadata on Indian users and transferring them back to Beijing. As yet, even the US has not gone in for such a necessary precaution. It was Prime Minister Modi who ordered that roads and other infrastructure be made at speed along the Line of Actual Control in a way that had not happened during the years previous to him becoming the Head of Government in India. It was Prime Minister Modi who, together with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, revived the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, much to the displeasure of China and its most consequential supporter, Russia. And it was Prime Minister Modi who, in the finest traditions of Indian culture, showed courtesy to Xi Jinping, even while being fully aware of his designs. In contrast, many leaders of the G-7 showed a discourtesy unwelcome in Asia by refusing to be civil to Russian officials during the Bali Summit. They have their ways, India has ours. And as a 100% son of India, the courtesy and politesse that is intrinsic to the culture of India was what Narendra Modi displayed in greeting Xi Jinping at the dinner table in Bali.

