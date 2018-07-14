People have always believed that morning time is the best time because one’s mind is most fresh at this time of the day. The Quran expresses this fact in the following words: “The recitation at dawn is indeed witnessed.” (17:78)

Several researches performed in today’s world corroborate to the fact that morning is the most productive time of the day. Similarly, numerous books authored on this subject describe morning time as the best time. One such book is titled, ‘What The Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast’ by Laura Vanderkam.

Research has shown that a person’s mind is blank in the morning. The mind works like a computer and has a similar file storage mechanism.

Whatever the mind experiences, listens, sees and undergoes during the day gets stored and by evening, the mind becomes accumulated with a jungle of thoughts. But when one sleeps at night, one’s mind starts to work.

During sleep, the mind sorts out the observations and thoughts and stores them up in their respective file. As a result of this process, a person feels fresh when he gets up in the morning, because his mind has been cleared of all thoughts and is blank once again.

It is for this reason that one has the ability to work far more peacefully in the morning. Whether it is reading, contemplation, worship or planning – everything is best done in those early hours. Another aspect of the morning time is that one has least distractions to be enmeshed in. This is thus the time when a person can focus on work far more effectively than at any other time during the day.

An ancient saying aptly illustrates this principle in these words: ‘Early to bed, early to rise; makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.’

