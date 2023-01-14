When any task is assigned to two people, mutual trust between the two is required for the successful completion of the task. Mutual trust between a husband and wife is essential to successfully build a home. No good home is ever built without the existence of mutual trust between a husband and a wife.

One may ask why mutual trust is lacking between most couples. It is because neither is completely committed towards the other in their relationship, despite being married. Such a relationship that is lacking in commitment results in the formation of a psychological barrier between husband and wife. Therefore, both are responsible for this lack of mutual trust in their relationship.

The woman’s fault lies in her failing to adapt to and identify herself with her new family, her husband’s family. She continues to cling to her own parents. Her failure to adapt to her new family is reflected in her words and actions, and this naturally creates resentment on the part of her husband.

On the other hand, the man’s fault lies in his obsession with the concept of the ‘ideal woman’. He often finds his wife falling short on many counts when he measures her by the parameters of the ‘ideal woman’.

These are the obstacles mostly inherent in a man and a woman that come in the way of building mutual trust between them. To acquire mutual trust, both have to individually undertake introspection to diagnose their weaknesses and consequently to correct them. Once both the husband and the wife take such corrective measures, they will be able to live their lives in a practical manner. The psychological barrier between them will be removed, and they will be able to build a mutual trust between them which will enable them to lead a positive and successful married life.