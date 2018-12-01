Tina’s encounter with Christ transformed her life. As the Bible teaches, If anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” (2 Cor. 5:17). The encounter filled her with unspeakable joy, she could confidently say, “I am child of God.”

Tina shared three changes she has experienced. First, is freedom. Now she is no longer worried about the consequences of her sins or karma. The peace of knowing that God has forgiven her on the basis of the sacrifice of Christ has set her free from guilt and shame.

Her life now has a purpose. She is empowered by the Spirit of God to do what is right. As Jesus had said, “you will know the truth, and the truth shall set you free” (John 8:32). Now whenever she yields to waywardness, she repents and turns to Christ and reclaims her freedom. By God’s grace and wisdom she has learnt to overcome the wayward ways of life.

Secondly, she is secure in the love of God. Her experience of Christ undergirds her with the much needed security. Her past is forgive, in the present she knows the presence of God is with her. In fact Tina happily shares with her worried friends, who ask her, where will they go once they die?

She confidently answers, based on God’s word, she will go heaven to be with the Lord, and meet her loved ones who have gone ahead, because Jesus rose from the dead. And that she will have a glorified body without any defect. The resurrection of Jesus has taken away the sting of death that can bother from time to time and cause unnecessary anxiety. The antidote to worry is the word of God and God’s unchanging promises.

Thirdly, she has experienced new life. Her colleagues often comment, “Rosemary we notice a difference in your life style. She happily replies: ‘It’s the gift of new life in Christ freely available for all.”