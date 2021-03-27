Chetan is excited about his encounter with Christ Jesus that transformed his life. He now lives by God’s grace and spiritual disciples and manifests the newness by fruits of righteousness. God’s kindness and goodness towards us indeed motivate us to change from our wayward ways and creates a desire to live out the mind of Christ.

To address relationship problems in the church at Philippians, Paul reminds us that we receive Christ’s mind as a gift of God’s grace. Now it’s our responsibility, in humility to count others more significant than ourselves. Let each of us look not only to our own interests but also to the interests of others (Phil 2:3-5). We learn an important lesson here.

Paul speaks about human tensions and struggles. He knew that even when we have God’s Spirit, we still have to deal with human nature. We have to resist the selfish desires of the flesh while seeking to do God’s will. However, it’s encouraging to note that we grow spiritually in the context of our struggles. As the butterfly struggles to come out of the caterpillar’s cocoon, it gives power to its wings to the butterfly. Without a struggle, the butterfly will never fly. Are there struggles in your life? Don’t be disappointed; you are on course to gain spiritual strength. Do you share your challenges with the body of believers and friends who understand you? We share with Christ Jesus and request prayer from friends. Paul himself struggled, and he gives a beautiful answer as well: “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set you free from the law of sin and death,” (Rom.8:1-2).

We must always be watchful and strive against the pull of our sinful, selfish desires. If we do slip, we confess, repent and receive the forgiving and sustaining grace of Lord Jesus Christ to live joyfully.