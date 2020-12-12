A huge controversy has erupted over the proposed changes of the Central Vista, in the heart of Lutyens zone, which if approved by the Apex Court, could lead to altering the intrinsic character of New Delhi, particularly the surrounding area around Rajpath, the route of Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, which is central to these planned changes, three days prior to the 19th anniversary of the attack on Indian Parliament by Pakistan sponsored terrorists. The presumption behind the bhoomi pujan and other ceremonies that were conducted, was that the requisite permission from the Apex Court would arrive in due course. The raging debate is whether the foundation stone should have been laid of a building which attempts to override the innate architecture synonymous with the national capital unless the various petitions in the Supreme Court had been disposed of. Those who favour that the new building should replace the present one, are of the belief that New India should have its own identity which is removed from that of Colonial India. The proposed triangular structure would be more spacious with modern amenities, while concurrently enshrining the traditional cum cultural aspects in the design. The question that arises is that the Indian Parliamentary democracy is based on the Westminster model, inherited primarily from the practices of the United Kingdom; most of the procedures and processes have been imbibed from the British Parliament and the new building may showcase Indian values, but shall be unable to dilute the influence of the British system on the functioning of Parliament.

Lutyens Delhi, as also other parts of the city have an immeasurable link with history, and any kind of synthetic or cosmetic changes to the concerned areas cannot wish away the past. Interestingly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade.

The foundation of the new plan, which is scheduled to be completed in a period of two years, subject to the clearance of the Supreme Court, comes at a juncture when the country is passing through an unprecedented economic crisis with the persistence of the Covid pandemic.

Therefore, given such a scenario, would it not have been appropriate to put all such ambitious projects on hold? While this is entirely the government’s call to list its priorities, the Opposition parties have already questioned the tearing hurry with which the plan is being pushed through, without any consultations or probably without even a heritage impact assessment.

The Opposition is also of the view that the matter should have been discussed in threadbare detail in Parliament. New Delhi, like other parts of the capital, has a quintessentially unique character to it. The city has a soul, which is bereft in many newly built cities such as Islamabad in Pakistan and Abuja in Nigeria. Even Chandigarh, which without any shadow of doubt, is perhaps the finest town in the country, has yet to acquire a soul. Therefore, tinkering with the current architecture could lead to the construction of mammoth monumental structures which do not resonate with the rest of the city. It is an undisputable feeling that the drive down the Raisina Hill from the Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate is an experience, which in all probability, is not replicated in any world capital including London and Washington. The seat of power in New Delhi bears an exceptionally elegant backdrop. The new project—the details of which are few—could perhaps affect this majestic view. It should not be construed as a criticism of the government, but the glory of the Republic Day parade would be critically impacted, once the lawns on either side of the Rajpath, change their character after being transformed into ornamental gardens. The importance of India Gate, which is amongst the multiple symbols of the capital, will be grievously diminished as also that of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Both these monuments pay solemn tribute to our soldiers martyred in various battles since World War 1.

Having been born in the city, one can vividly recall that all the foreign dignitaries would drive through the Rajpath, en route to either the Rashtrapati Bhavan or to the Red Fort, where a civic reception would await them.

The aura created by the open spaces on either side of the Rajpath has an unparalleled appeal. At one stage, it used to be the main demonstration site for protestors who would march to Parliament to air their grievances. The Boat Club lawns, as they were known, have witnessed some of the largest rallies ever held in the capital. Things, of course, took a different turn once security aspects started receiving priority.

The issue which needs to be addressed at this point is that new buildings would be a supposed face-lift of the vicinity for a handful of individuals. However, in actuality it would be an eyesore. The need of the hour is to strengthen our democracy by inculcating openness and greater freedom to various institutions empowered by the Constitution. In Pakistan, creating a new capital christened as Islamabad, did not usher in democracy; the military continues to call the shots. Aesthetics are significant yet there are other values and virtues that can make a considerable contribution in creating a more vibrant India.

Parliament is the temple of democracy which does not thrive because of its precincts but due to the upholding of the Constitution. Between us.