The deep state and the perpetual war machine will do anything to provoke WWIII with Russia. Even if that means fabricating a theatrical narrative to bolster their position.

* TRUMP’S RUSSIAN COLLUSION: Hillary Clinton made a bold claim during one of the presidential debates: “We have 17, 17 intelligence agencies, civilian and military, who have all concluded that these espionage attacks, these cyber-attacks, come from the highest levels of the Kremlin. And they are designed to influence our election. I find that deeply disturbing.” Hillary Rodham Clinton, NY Times, October 2016.

The reality—Clinton was referring to the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) report in which three, not 17, intelligence agencies, the NSA, the CIA, and the FBI, made claims of Russian collusion. The agencies asserted that Putin wanted to sow discord in the United States and preferred Trump over Clinton. This report was prepared in one month and released in January 2017.

Unfortunately for the Democrats and the deep state, none of these agencies could provide evidence to substantiate this claim, but that didn’t stop the mainstream media from running around shrieking “Russian collusion” or the California congresswoman Maxine Waters from screaming “Impeach 45” at all her rallies.

Today, the truth has finally come out. After a 15-month investigation in which 73 witnesses gave testimony and over 310,000 documents were reviewed, the US House Intelligence Committee has released a draft report of their findings. Its report disagrees with the ICA report’s assertion that “the Putin government preferred Trump over Clinton in the presidential election of 2016”.

The report also lambasted the nation’s top intelligence agencies for leaking information to the media and criticised the Obama administration for doing nothing, despite being warned in 2014, to counter Russian election interference.

Hillary lied to America about the Russians, which is no surprise considering her track record. Clinton ran a terrible campaign and lost. However, what is shocking is the role of the shadow government, the lawless senior officials within the intelligence agencies, the extent of the psychological operations run by the deep state, and the ratings whores at the traditional media outlets, in pushing the US into a war with Russia.

* SYRIA CONFLICT: This war is a proxy for dominance in the Middle East and control of natural gas and oil. Russia is the only invited sovereign nation in Syria under international law, so why are US troops there?

Russia, Syria, Iran, and China wish to control this region through Syria, but this interferes with plans agreed to between Saudi Arabia and the US. So what does the US do? They decide to support the “moderate opposition” or “moderate fighters” in Syria. These moderates are just another name for Al-Nusra who are, in reality, ISIS Iraq. As a result, millions are dead, and there are six million Syrian refugees.

The country is decimated. It will cost trillions of dollars and generations to repair. Is this what bringing democracy looks like?

* UK’S RUSSIAN SPY: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has alleged that Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent that was developed in Russia in the 1960s and 70s. As the Tories collapse in the polls, UK Prime Minister May quickly defaults to the old standby of “the Russians did it”. According to May, because the nerve agent was developed in Russia, Putin’s government must be responsible. May is likely the most useless PM in UK history, but she solved this crime in less than nine days.

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson quickly jumped on the bandwagon, warning that the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain will “trigger a response”. Tillerson was fired shortly after his comments.

With Vladimir Putin’s just concluded elections and the World Cup in Russia, is it likely Russia had anything to do with this? Or, was this actually designed to manipulate the outcome of Putin’s re-election bid?

The public needs to demand facts and hard evidence before any action is taken, but that’s never stopped the war machine before. And just in case you think this could never happen, let’s take a little stroll down memory lane.

* IRAQ AND SADDAM HUSSAIN: “Simply stated, there’s no doubt that Saddam Hussein now has weapons of mass destruction, ‘WMDs’.” Dick Cheney, 2002

The head of Tony Blair’s ministry of propaganda and enlightenment, Alistair Campbell, “sexed up” the Iraqi arms dossier to provide an additional layer of support for the false claims made by George W. Bush’s administration. The sexed-up claim was that, in addition to the WMDs, Iraq could have nuclear weapons within a year. This was the fodder necessary to start a war.

Sixteen years later and after Sir John Anthony Chilcot led the British public inquiry into Britain’s role in the Iraq War, we are no closer to the truth. No weapons of mass destruction were ever found in Iraq, and millions were killed or displaced. Is it any wonder why the Chilcot inquiry reeks of a cover-up?

* RUSSOPHOBIA HITS NEW ALL-TIME HIGHS: I don’t know what everyone else is thinking but I’ll certainly look under my bed tonight to make sure that there are no Russian agents lurking there. This is worse than McCarthyism in the 1960s.

The world has changed. Who needs evidence anymore? Does anyone know how to say lynch mob in Russian?

Mitchell Feierstein is CEO of Glacier Environmental Fund and author of Planet Ponzi: How Politicians and Bankers Stole Your Future.